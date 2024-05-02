First-time voters in Chamba pledge to exercise franchise

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 1

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) under Mission-414 organised voters’ awareness camps at Saloh and Saho villages.

The campaigns aimed at educating voters, especially first time voters, about the importance of voting. A signature campaign was also held and the voters were administered a pledge.

Professor Avinash Pal, the nodal officer for SVEEP in the Chamba, stated that these efforts would address the issue of low voter turnout in previous parliamentary elections and to improve polling percentage in upcoming elections. Both Saloh and Saho polling booth had registered poll percentage less than 60 per cent.

The campaign involved interaction with local residents, representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions, elders, women, and youth. A meeting was also organized in a local village.

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, attendees, especially the young voters, were encouraged to actively participate in the electoral process.

Prof Pal provided important information related to voting to the attendees. The process of online voter registration through the Voter Helpline and the ECI portal was explained to students. They were encouraged to sign a pledge to vote impartially and inspire others to do the same. He also urged local residents to increase voter turnout in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

