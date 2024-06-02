First-timers vote for more jobs, women’s safety

Navneet Rathore
Shimla, june 1
First-time voters exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha election and Assembly bypolls to six seats in the state with a hope for better education and employment opportunities in the government and private sectors. Besides, the issues of women’s safety and environmental protection also weighed on their minds.
They said the education system in the state needed improvement so that the youth can be groomed to make Himachal Pradesh a prosperous and developed state. They said due to the lack of job opportunities in the state, many youths have to migrate to other states. The first-time voters expressed the hope that the new government would focus on job creation for the youth. Anchal, a 20-year old student from Shimla who cast her vote for first time, said it was very exciting to be part of this festival of democracy. “It is our democratic right as citizens to choose our government and I voted for better and prosperous future of the state,” she said. In the recent years, she added, incidents of violence and crime against women have increased in the country as well as the state, which is a matter of concern. “The new government should focus of women’s safety and there should be zero tolerance to atrocities against women,” she added. Tammana, another first-timer, said everyone should vote so that the country can get a better leader. As per the Himachal Pradesh Election Commission, there are 1.7 lakh voters in the 18-19 year age group in the state.
