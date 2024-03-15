First vaccine administered at TB-free programme in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 14

The tuberculosis (TB) disease-free Himachal Pradesh programme was inaugurated today by Director (Health Services) Dr Gopal Beri here today.

The function was inaugurated by administering the first vaccine of BCG to State Program Officer (Tuberculosis Eradication) Dr Ravinder.

Dr Beri said by taking the vaccine, a person becomes less likely to get TB.

The department had already prepared a list of eligible persons, to whom the dose would be given in nearby health centres after their consent, Dr Beri added.

According to him, the eligible persons include TB patients older than five years of age, people coming in contact with them, people above sixty years of age, and extremely malnourished people. Smokers and those suffering from diabetes were also eligible, he added.

He called upon the people of the state to cooperate with the department in administering the vaccine. Only with their cooperation could the district and the state be made TB-free. Chief Medical Officer Dr Narender Bhardwaj said after showing the registration documents of the identified persons, BCG dose would be given to adults on receiving the OTP on thier mobile phones at vaccination booths in all the main health institutions of the district.

After the vaccination, people would be kept under doctors’ supervision for half an hour, so that any problem that arises during this time period can be treated.

District Tuberculosis Control Officer Dr Arindam Rai; District Health Officer Dr Dinesh Thakur; Medical Superintendent Dr Dharam Singh Thakur, along with other senior medical officers and all the block medical officers of the district, were present at the inaugural event of the campaign.

