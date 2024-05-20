First Vaccinology workshop at IGMC

Tribune News Service

Shimla: A one-day workshop on vaccinology, first of its kind in Himachal Pradesh, was conducted at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here in which 40 experts from the state participated. It was inaugurated by Prof Parveen Bhardwaj, HoD, Paediatrics, IGMC, Shimla. Dr Surinder Singh, Dr M Singarvelu, Dr B Nandedh, Dr Satish Sharma and Dr Pancham Kumar deliberated on vaccinology and recent advances in basic immunology and vaccines. The official logo of the Himachal Academy of Paediatrics was launched on the occasion. Faculty members of IAP, Dr Surinder Singh, Dr M. Singarvelu, Dr B. Nandedh, Dr Satish Sharma and Dr. Pancham Kumar deliberated on vaccinology.

