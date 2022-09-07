Fish angling hut inaugurated

Una, September 6
Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar today inaugurated an angling hut and a fish landing centre in the Kutlehar Assembly segment. The angling hut has been constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh at Lathiani village while the fish landing centre has been constructed for Rs 30 lakh at Bihru village on the banks of the Gobind Sagar Lake.
Kanwar, while addressing a gathering at Lathiani village, said 1,525 fishermen had been provided benefit to the tune of Rs 1.6 crore through various schemes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...
Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL
Punjab not cooperating, says Centre
India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...
On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav
Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front
ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...