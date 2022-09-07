Fish angling hut inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Una, September 6

Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar today inaugurated an angling hut and a fish landing centre in the Kutlehar Assembly segment. The angling hut has been constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh at Lathiani village while the fish landing centre has been constructed for Rs 30 lakh at Bihru village on the banks of the Gobind Sagar Lake.

Kanwar, while addressing a gathering at Lathiani village, said 1,525 fishermen had been provided benefit to the tune of Rs 1.6 crore through various schemes.