Fisheries Dept inks MoU for seeds

Bilaspur, June 8
The Department of Fisheries on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Central Freshwater Aquaculture Research, Bhubaneswar, for making available fish feed technology and seeds of Jayanti Rohu and advanced Katla species to farmers in the state.
Under the MoU, seafoam brood fish feed technology, seeds of Jayanti Rohu and advanced Katla species of fish will be made available by Central Freshwater Aquaculture Research to the Himachal Pradesh Fishery Department.
