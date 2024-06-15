Fishing banned in state from June 16 to August 15

Hamirpur, June 14
The Department of Fisheries today banned fishing in the state from June 16 to August 15. Vivek Chandel, Director, Fisheries Department, in the notification issued said that anyone found fishing in the water bodies of the state would be booked under the HP State Fisheries Act.
He said that the department had constituted several surveillance teams to keep a vigil on fishing activity. He added that the Fisheries Act provided six months’ imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 for anyone found guilty.
Chandel said that a complete ban had been imposed on fishing in water reservoirs, including the Pong Dam, Kol Dam, Ranjit Sagar Dam, Govind Sagar and the Chamera Dam. He added that over 5,000 fishermen earn livelihood from fishing in theses dams while over 6,000 fishermen do fishing in all major rivers of the state such as the Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Giri their tributaries.
