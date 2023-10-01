Five-day athletics meet ends at Rashtriya Military School

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 30

The students of Rashtriya Military School showcased their skills during the annual athletics meet that concluded here yesterday.

The athletics meet witnessed a fierce competition in various field and track events. Several students stood out with their exceptional performances. Shailendra emerged the sprinting sensation by clinching gold medals in both 800 m and 3,000 m races.

In the javelin throw, Himanshu Sahu displayed remarkable prowess, breaking the school record with an astounding throw of 44.66 m. Nitin Kholiya exhibited incredible accuracy and strength in the shotput event, securing the first position. For the first time, girls also participated in the meet. Pallavi in 100 m and Janvi in 200 m bagged the first positions.

The five-day event culminated on Friday with school Principal Vimal Kumar Gangwal declaring the meet closed, followed by a colourful closing march past ceremony. The winners of various events were awarded medals and trophies.

