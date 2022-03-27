Five Divyang scholars get national fellowship

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 26

Five differently abled PhD scholars of Himachal Pradesh University have earned the prestigious national fellowship. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment gives 200 fellowships to such students on a merit basis every year.

Those who got the fellowship are Pratibha Thakur (political science), Mukesh Kumar (education), Rajpal (history) Sanjay Bhairav (yoga) and Hel Singh (commerce).

Vice-Chancellor Prof SP Bansal has congratulated the students and said facilities would be provided to them.

The university is developing a disabled-friendly institution and this is the first time that such a good number of students have earned this fellowship, said nodal officer for persons with disabilities Ajai Srivastava.