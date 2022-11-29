Five held with 560-gm charas

Chamba, November 28
The police have arrested five youths and seized 560-gm charas from them at two places in the district in the past 24 hours. They have been booked under the NDPS Act.
Rohit and Lal Chand were nabbed with 306-gm charas at a naka near Lachori Chowk, while Akshya Kumar, Yuvraj and Kamlesh were arrested with 254-gm charas at a naka near the Koti bridge.
