Five held with 560-gm charas

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 28

The police have arrested five youths and seized 560-gm charas from them at two places in the district in the past 24 hours. They have been booked under the NDPS Act.

Rohit and Lal Chand were nabbed with 306-gm charas at a naka near Lachori Chowk, while Akshya Kumar, Yuvraj and Kamlesh were arrested with 254-gm charas at a naka near the Koti bridge.