Five heliports to be built in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 16

Five heliports would be constructed in Hamirpur district at a cost of Rs 12 crore to promote tourism and provide a fast mode of travelling to tourists, said Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan while addressing the 77th Independence Day function here yesterday.

He said that the district had experienced unprecedented growth since its inception in 1972. He added, “Independence Day is an occasion to remember people who had made supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country. The soldiers of the state had laid down their lives during the freedom struggle and a large number of youths from the state are still serving in defence forces to protect the borders of the country.”

Chauhan said the state was reeling under a natural disaster and the government was working to restore public facilities such as electricity, water and road connectivity. .

#Hamirpur