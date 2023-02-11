Five in race for new BJP president’s post

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 10

With the term of incumbent BJP president Suresh Kashyap coming to an end, momentum to nominate a new president is building up.

Since Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur hails from the Mandi parliamentary constituency and Suresh Kashyap hails from Shimla, the new president could be chosen from Hamirpur or Kangra.

The party put up a dismal show in Kangra and Hamirpur districts in the recent Assembly elections. It won barely four of the 15 seats in Kangra, while it failed to open its account in Hamirpur district. The party was pondering over various names from the two constituencies. Regional and caste equations would also be kept in mind while nominating the new president.

“Since BJP national president JP Nadda and Union minister Anurag Thakur hail from Hamirpur, it remains to be seen if the new president will be from Hamipur or Kangra,” said a senior BJP leader.

The names of Rajya Sabha members Indu Goswami and Sikander Kumar, former Speaker Vipin Parmar, MLA from Sri Naina Devi Ji Randhir Sharma were doing the rounds.

Sikander hails from CM Sukhu’s home turf. As he hails from the SC community, his elevation can balance the caste equations too.

Granting extension to incumbent Suresh Kashyap, who has completed his three-year tenure, can also be considered. The BJP, which holds three of the four parliamentary seats in the state, has begun devising its poll strategy and the new president is likely to be announced soon.