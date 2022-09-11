Five killed as car overturns after ramming into pole in Himachal’s Una

Shimla, September 11
A car overturned after ramming into a pole in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district in the early hours of Sunday, leaving five people dead, the state disaster management department said.
While two men died on the spot in Kuthar Kalan village around 12.30 am, three of the injured succumbed to injuries at a regional hospital in Una.
Four of the deceased hailed from different villages of Una district, while one was a resident of Punjab’s Ropar district, it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms
MHA shifts case to SFIO
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border
Mundi and his two aides — Kapil Pandit and Rajinder, alias J...
IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced
Candidates can check scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in
CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses
A complaint has alleged irregularities in July 2019 procurem...