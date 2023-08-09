Five rescued from Kangra’s remote village of Bara Bhangal with IAF's help

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 9

The government and the district administration on Wednesday successfully rescued four members of a team of Animal Husbandry Department and a seriously injured labourer who were trapped in Bara Bhangal, one of the remotest villages of the state located in Kangra. The rescue was carried out with the help of the Indian Air Force.

They were admitted to Tanda Hospital for treatment.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said a team of Animal Husbandry Department of the district, which went to Bara Bhangal for the treatment of cattle, informed the district administration through satellite phone about health problems they were facing.

The team added that a person engaged in repairing a bridge over a rivulet was seriously injured after falling into the ditch. Based on information provided by the team the government contacted the Indian Air Force.

Two Air Force helicopters left for Bara Bhangal from Gaggal Airport in the morning. After rescue they were provided medical treatment at Tanda Medical College, the DC said.

The veterinary team had left for Bara Bhangal for treatment of Lumpy virus disease in animals on August 1. The team comprised of Dr Sachin Sood, a veterinarian doctor; pharmacists Vinay Kumar and Kuldeep Kumar and assistant Madan Kumar through Chamba district.

The team reached there on August 4. The animals were tested in Bara Bhangal and treatment was started. On the evening of August 7, the team of the Animal Husbandry Department informed the district administration through satellite phone about the health issues they were facing and the government decided to take help of the Air Force to rescue them.

Hukam Singh, 48, a resident of Bara Bhangal, suffered serious injuries when he fell from a temporary wooden bridge in the village which he was constructing it. The team of veterinarians who went there immediately informed the district administration about the incident through satellite phone. Locals requested the district administration to rescue Hukam Singh and ensure proper medical treatment to him.

