Five Una students make it to NIT under Super-50 scheme

Our Correspondent

UNA, JANUARY 30

Five students from Una have succeeded in getting admission in various engineering courses at the National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Hamirpur after getting two years of free coaching under the Super-50 scheme launched by the district administration.

The scheme was launched in 2019 and the first batch had appeared in the NET engineering entrance examination this year. The District Institute of Education Training (DIET) organises entrance tests for the Super-50 scheme and students who are top 50 in merit are given free coaching classes.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said reputed coaching institutes had been roped in. He said in the first year, coaching for engineering entrance tests was launched, and in 2020, coaching classes for medical entrance tests was also started.

The five aspirants who joined NIT are Siddhant Shadyal from Mubarikpur, who opted for mechanical engineering, Marwari resident Swastik Sharma who joined in the civil engineering branch, Jhalera resident Tannavi and Pansai resident Shaanu Thakur, both of whom opted for engineering physics and Malahat resident Kanchan, who joined the electronics and telecommunications branch. Besides, there are others who took admissions in private engineering colleges.

These children belong to remote rural areas of the district. “I could have never got admission in NIT without the Super-50 scheme,” said Kanchan.

The scheme was awarded the prestigious SKOCH Order of Merit Award recently for innovation and bringing about a change in society.