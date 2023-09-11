Five women writers to be honoured by Himalaya Sahitya Manch, Shimla

Shimla, September 10
The Himalaya Sahitya Manch, Shimla, will honour five women writers in October. While the Lifetime Literary Achievement Award will be given to Nalini Vibh, the Yuva Sahitya Srijan Samman will be given to Prerna Thakre, Dev Kanya Thakur, Deepti Saraswat and Devina Auchoybur.
The manch will honour these writers for their outstanding contribution in the field of Hindi language and Hindi literature.
Manch president HR Harnot said, “Senior writer Nalini is famous across the country as a poetess/ghazalkar. So far, 13 of her ghazal collections, along with two children’s books have been published. Recently, her book with a collection of 500 ghazals was published.”
Prerna, whose native language is Malayalam, is active in Hindi stage poetry for the past almost 25 years. She is a part of the Hindi guest faculty at a government college in Neemach, Madhya Pradesh.
While Dev is a film producer and active in Hindi literature and has published five books so far, Deepti has published four poetry books and a short story book. Devina, originally from Mauritius, obtained her PhD from JNU and now resides in Shimla. She is a scholar in French.
