Five youths die in Una road mishap

Una, SEPTEMBER 11
Five youths were killed when their car collided with a roadside pole at Kuthar Kalaan village on the Una-Santoshgarh road late last night. The deceased were going from Santoshgarh towards Una when the accident took place around 1 am.
The deceased have been identified as Rajan Jaswal and Amal, both from Saloh village, Vishal Chaudhary alias Amandeep of Majara village, Anup Singh of Jhalera village and Simaran Jeet Singh of Hajipur of Nangal tehsil in Ropar district of Punjab.
The vehicle bearing registration number PB79 0072, after colliding against the pole, tumbled into a field. Locals came to the rescue, but two occupants Rajan Jaswal and Amal died on the spot. The three survivors were rushed to the Una District Hospital, where they too succumbed to the injuries.
The police took the bodies in their possession and the post-mortem examination was conducted at the hospital. As per the disaster response note of the District Emergency Response Centre, the vehicle was overspeeding.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was in Una, this morning, condoled the death of the youths.
