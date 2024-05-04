Fix low-hanging wires in a week, Shimla MC tells telecom firms

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has ordered telecom and cable companies to fix low-hanging wires across the town within a week. If the companies failed to fix these in time, the corporation will remove them, it added.

The SMC has stepped in after receiving complaints regarding low-hanging wires from residents. Most of these wires are meant for cable TV and Internet connections. The wires have become nuisance for locals who have to face inconvenience on a daily basis.

Dimple, a town resident, said the low-hanging wires in the Jakhu area had made it difficult for the people to cross road. Besides, the firm have hung bundles of wires on poles.

Municipal Commissioner, Shimla Municipal Corporation, Bhupinder Attri said there were low-hanging wires at several places across the town which had become nuisance to the people and needed to be removed.

“The corporation will remove these wires if the companies fail to comply with the orders,” he added.

