Fix mandi damaged due to landslide

The process to remove debris from the Bhattakuffar Fruit Mandi began just 15 days ahead of the apple season. For three years, the authorities concerned did not even move a stone from the site. The administration must restore the mandi damaged due to a recent landslide as soon as possible. Devender, Theog

Get debris off road

A small portion of a wall recently collapsed in the Flowerdale Colony in the Benmore ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. It has been many days since the debris rolled over on to the road but it is yet to be removed. The authorities concerned should remove it at the earliest. Lalit, Shimla

Restore old bus timings

The recent change in the timings of the Kingal-Kachinghati HRTC bus in the Kumarsain sub-division of Shimla district has been causing a lot of inconvenience to the local residents. The authorities concerned should the restore the old timings of the bus. They must make sure that the bus timings suit the residents. The comfort of the residents should be prioritised. Suresh, Kumarsain

