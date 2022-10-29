Flag border dispute with Ladakh, demand Lahaul residents; issue takes centre stage ahead of polls

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 28

The border dispute between Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh has again taken the centre stage ahead of the November 12 Assembly elections in the hill state, with the point of contention being Sarchu on the Manali-Leh highway.

The Lahaul youth, who have been hit hard because of the dispute, claim that Leh residents have “intruded” into Himachal’s territory.

They say they have been deprived of their livelihood as Leh residents set up eateries and camping sites at Sarchu every year during the summer. Sarchu is the mid-point between Manali and Leh at 14,000 ft. It is a popular camping site for thousands of tourists travelling to Ladakh.

The boundary dispute had erupted in July 2014 when the Jammu and Kashmir Police set up their post at Sarchu for Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s “Kaalchakra” initiation in Ladakh. The Himachal Government had claimed that the police post was set up inside its territory.

It was alleged that Leh residents had “intruded” 17 km into Himachal’s territory.

In 2019, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had raised the matter with the Centre, but to no avail. Residents of Lahaul Valley have been mounting pressure on the state to flag the matter with the Centre again and find a lasting solution.

Residents of Lahaul Valley apprehend that if the matter continues to hang fire, it could trigger a scuffle between the resident of the two regions.