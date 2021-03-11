Flags not put up properly

Many people put up the Tricolour at their houses and business establishments in the run-up to the Independence Day. At some places, flags were put very low on railings in such a manner that they were literally on the ground. If one is putting up a flag, it should be done properly. — Pawan, Shimla

Road dotted with potholes

In road leading to Forest Colony from Khalini, Shimla, has become full of potholes following heavy rains. As there are no streetlights on a long stretch of this road, travelling on it becomes all the more difficult and risky during late evening and night hours. — Rahul, New Shimla

Traffic jam in Chail

the traffic situation has become worrisome in Chail, a small town near Shimla. On Sunday, due to a large influx of tourists, coupled with relentless rain, the town saw a traffic jam for hours, causing so much inconvenience to everyone. — Rajinder, Chail

What our readers say

