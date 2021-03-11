What our readers say

Flags not put up properly

Flags not put up properly

Many people put up the Tricolour at their houses and business establishments in the run-up to the Independence Day. At some places, flags were put very low on railings in such a manner that they were literally on the ground. If one is putting up a flag, it should be done properly. — Pawan, Shimla

Road dotted with potholes

In road leading to Forest Colony from Khalini, Shimla, has become full of potholes following heavy rains. As there are no streetlights on a long stretch of this road, travelling on it becomes all the more difficult and risky during late evening and night hours. — Rahul, New Shimla

Traffic jam in Chail

the traffic situation has become worrisome in Chail, a small town near Shimla. On Sunday, due to a large influx of tourists, coupled with relentless rain, the town saw a traffic jam for hours, causing so much inconvenience to everyone. — Rajinder, Chail

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Trending

Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

3
Trending

'I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

4
Trending

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

5
Himachal

Air service to Kullu begins from Delhi-Chandigarh; 36 passengers in first flight; Know the timings

6
J & K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

7
Chandigarh

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

8
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

9
J & K

6 of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidhra

10
Himachal

Himachal girl set to represent India in World Racketlon Championship

Don't Miss

View All
This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

Top News

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...

Six members of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidra

6 of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidhra

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolor on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

Cities

View All

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Two notorious criminals held in hotelier firing case

Amritsar: 102-year-old Jaimal Singh recollects freedom struggle

Singer Hargun Kaur felicitated on I-Day

GNDU students give new life to old denims

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Five e-buses join existing fleet of 40 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ unveiled at Kaimbwala

Chandigarh Administrator hoists national flag

Blame game on as flagpole removed from Sector 21 park in Chandigarh

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

Minister opens Aam Aadmi Clinic in Hoshiarpur village

Proposed dump: Traders meet Jalandhar Mayor, MC Commissioner

3 of vehicle thieves' gang arrested in Jalandhar

Khatkar Kalan to be developed as heritage tourism destination

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

CM opens first Aam Aadmi clinic in Ludhiana

Regularisation letters given to 2 safai workers

Boy dies after neck slit with Chinese string

Agitating teachers detained, protest march cancelled

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Patiala district celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Patiala MC House meet today, Opposition ready with ammo

Dairy Shifting Project: Effluent treatment plant yet to come up at Ablowal site

After serum, Patiala district short of anti-rabies vaccine