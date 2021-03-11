Flash flood-affected Lahaul villagers seek rehabilitation

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 21

Flood-affected residents of Karpat village in Lahaul and Spiti district have urged the state government to rehabilitate them somewhere else.

Flash floods on July 26 in Karpat village had damaged their crops and agricultural land. The floods also posed a threat to their houses. Fearing flooding again, many families of this village are living in tents away from the village.

Sachin Kumar, a resident of Karpat village, says, “Flash floods in Karpat village on July 26 damaged the road to the village. Since then it has not been restored. Without a road it is difficult to transport our agricultural produce to distant markets for marketing purpose.”

Prem Dasi, pradhan of Chimret gram panchayat, says, “In 2017 also, flash floods had occurred in Karpat village, damaging a huge tract of agricultural land, besides vegetable crops. This year also, flash floods occurred in the village on July 26, damaging crops and agricultural land. The village has been cut off since then, as the road has not been restored.”

She says, “Some families are living in tents away from the village, while others are staying in the community centre building in the area. The village is prone to snow avalanche and floods. So, residents of this village have been requesting the state government to rehabilitate them somewhere else in the district.”

Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda visited the affected villagers a few days ago. He directed the Public Works Department to speed up the work to restore the road.

#Lahaul and Spiti