Mandi: Flash flood hits Anah village

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 4

An unexpected flash flood hit the Anah Panchayat on Wednesday after heavy rainfall increased the volume of water in a nearby nullah. The flood resulted in a car and two motorcycles getting trapped under the surging current. Additionally, debris reached an under-construction house nearby.

Locals reported that the downpour intensified on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, causing the water stream level to rise rapidly.

However, no casualties were reported.

