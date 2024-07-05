Mandi: Flash flood hits Anah village

Mandi, July 4
An unexpected flash flood hit the Anah Panchayat on Wednesday after heavy rainfall increased the volume of water in a nearby nullah. The flood resulted in a car and two motorcycles getting trapped under the surging current. Additionally, debris reached an under-construction house nearby.
Locals reported that the downpour intensified on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, causing the water stream level to rise rapidly.
However, no casualties were reported.
