Flash flood in Madgran nullah strands vehicles on Udaipur-Tindi-Killar road in Lahaul and Spiti

Mandi, June 24

On Monday, a sudden flash flood in Madgran nullah near Udaipur has resulted in a distressing situation along the Udaipur-Tindi-Killar road in Lahaul and Spiti. Several vehicles have been left stranded amidst the aftermath of this flash flood, posing significant challenges for local authorities and rescue teams.

The flash flood, triggered by melting of glaciers, swept through the area, which blocked the road for traffic movement in the region. Reports indicate that the flash flood inundated the road, making it impassable for vehicles and threatening nearby settlements. The Madgran nullah, known for its unpredictable behaviour during monsoon season, overflowed its banks, exacerbating the situation.

The Border Roads Organisation has engaged it’s workforce and machinery to clear debris from the road to restore it for normal traffic passage at the earliest.

According to the police, efforts are underway to clear debris and restore connectivity on the Udaipur-Tindi-Killar road, although the extent of damage to infrastructure remains to be fully assessed.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to sudden weather changes and emphasises the need for proactive disaster preparedness measures in mountainous terrain prone to such natural disasters.

