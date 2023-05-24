Flaws found at Baddi heliport

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 23

With several flaws coming to fore in the heliport being developed at Baddi, a team of officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today directed the Tourism Department to address the issues before granting permission to begin flights.

A key observation like extending the area by 40 m besides erecting boundary walls as well as putting in place the security gadgets at the appropriate places were made by the DGCA officials. A team of officials from the Pawan Hans, an aviation company, was also present on the occasion. They examined various aspects like take-off, landing, security arrangements, space for accommodating the staff, etc.

The state government was keen to start non-schedule flights from Baddi. The facility would specially benefit the investors of this industrial belt. More than 90 per cent industry of the state is located in this area.

The project was being set up under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik scheme. Flights are supposed to follow the Chandigarh-Baddi-Kullu and Dharamsala route after the heliport gets operational.

Director Tourism Amit Kashyap said certain observations have been made by them and effort would be made to settle them.