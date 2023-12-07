Flesh trade racket busted near Parwanoo

Solan, December 6
A team of the Parwanoo police busted a flesh trade and gambling racket at a private hotel located on the Chakki Mor-Bhojnagar link road near Parwanoo last night.
Solan SP Gaurav Singh said a private hotel was raided and 12 girls from Delhi, Haryana, Sikkim, Punjab and Nepal, were found under suspicious circumstances in the hotel rooms. Several men from Haryana and Punjab were also found in the hotel.
The SP said strict watch was being maintained over all hotels and restaurants operating in the district.
