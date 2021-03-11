Kullu: Fliers hassled due to baggage off-loading

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 1

As many as 55 passengers on the Alliance Air Delhi to Kullu flight today were a hassled lot after the entire baggage was off-loaded at Delhi airport due to load stipulations. Sources said the 70-seater flight came with maximum passengers and hence the entire luggage was off-loaded. They said now the luggage will reach tomorrow, forcing the visitors to spend the entire day and night without the items of basic necessities.