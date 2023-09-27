 Flights connecting Kullu, Shimla to Amrtisar to begin soon : The Tribune India

While Kullu to Amritsar flights will begin from October 1, the route from Shimla to Punjab city is scheduled to be operational from November 1

Shimla, September 27

Two new air routes connecting Kullu and Shimla with Amritsar will be made operational soon, an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

While the Kullu to Amritsar flights will begin from October 1, the route from Shimla to the Punjab city is scheduled to be operational from November 1, it said.

Alliance Air has already initiated ticket bookings for Kullu-Amritsar route. These flights will operate thrice a week, specifically on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

About 50 per cent of the seats on this route will be subsidised seats, with airfares at Rs 2,637 for the Kullu to Amritsar route and Rs 3,284 from Amritsar to Kullu.

Direct flight from Shimla to Amritsar will also operating three times a week. The schedule and airfares for this route is yet to be decided, the statement said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the tourism industry plays a crucial role in providing employment opportunities for the youth of Himachal Pradesh and contributes significantly to the state’s revenue and the state government is committed to enhancing air connectivity and establishing heliports to stimulate tourism and economic development in the region.

The state government is committed to promoting tourism and civil aviation, emphasising the expansion of air connectivity to key tourist destinations, he said.

Apart from the already existing three airports at Jubbarhatti (Shimla), Bhuntar (Kullu), and Gaggal (Kangra), efforts are underway to expand the Kangra airport to further enhance the state’s air connectivity and ease the landing of bigger planes, Sukhu said.

Additionally, the state has developed new heliports in Shimla, Baddi, Rampur, and Kangnidhar (Mandi), with plans for another heliport in Manali to further facilitate travel to and within Himachal, he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the significance of Amritsar international airport, which serves as a major hub connecting various domestic and international destinations.

He said the introduction of these new flights is expected to benefit both domestic and international tourists.

