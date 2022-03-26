International flights set to resume, hopes of Himachal tourism industry revived

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 25

The resumption of international flights from March 27 without any restrictions has kindled hope in the local tourism industry. The Dharamsala tourism industry is heavily dependent on foreign tourists. It has taken a hit due to the Covid outbreak, as the arrival of foreign tourists reduced to zero.

A large number of foreign tourists visit Dharamsala every year. Many tourists like those who study in various Tibetan Buddhist monasteries in Dharamsala stay for long. Groups of Buddhist tourists come for the Dalai Lama teachings. These groups are a major source of income for the tourism industry in the upper Dharamsala region.

The Dalai Lama temple and other Tibetan monasteries in the region have now been thrown open for general public. Ashwani Bamba, president of Upper Dharamsala Hotel and Restaurant Association, says that they are now expecting the return of Buddhist tourists to the area.

The Dharamkot area of Dharamsala is popular among Israeli tourists. The area is also known as ‘Little Israel’. Rashpal Pathania, who runs a famous restaurant in Dharamkot, says “Now that Covid restrictions are being lifted all over the world, we expect Israeli backpacker tourists to return to the area. Dharamkot has faced a recession as no foreign tourist came to the area in the past two years”.

The Kangra region attracts tourists for adventure sports activities. Many foreign tourists come to the region for paragliding. Bir-Billing is among the most popular paragliding sights of the world. It has even hosted the paragliding world cup. Hardly any foreign paraglider has come to the region in the past two years.

Dhauladhar mountain ranges are very popular among foreign tourists and climbers. Triund is the most famous trekking site of the region and it attracts hordes of foreign tourists. The livelihood of many locals, who act as guides to tourists going to mountains for trekking, has been hit. They are expecting foreign tourists to return.