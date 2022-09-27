Flights from Shimla to Kolkata, Maharashtra, Gujarat sought

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 26

Even as the tourism industry welcomed the restoration of flights from here, the Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Association has demanded that Shimla be connected through direct flights with Gujarat, Kolkata and Maharashtra from where a large number of tourists come to Himachal.

In a statement issued here today, the association urged the government to ensure that the air connectivity to the state capital is regular and dependable. “A large number of tourists visit Himachal from Gujarat, Bengal and Maharashtra from the October onwards. As such direct flights, connecting these state will help give a major boost to tourism,” said Mohinder Seth, general secretary of the association.

He said the restoration of flights will be a major blessing for the tourism sector as many tourists having shortage of time were giving a miss to Shimla. He also thanked the Chief Minister for subsidizing the fare on 50 per cent seats.

The association said that aggressive advertising by the Tourism Department was a good step which must be continued. The flights will greatly help in attracting high-end tourists to Shimla.

