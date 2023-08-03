Flipkart delivery staff replace phones with duplicate ones

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 2

The Nalagarh police have registered a case of cheating, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy against the staff of Identity Plus Delivery Services Private Limited, Nalagarh, engaged in delivering Flipkart items, for allegedly replacing four mobile phones with duplicate products.

According to an FIR lodged by Surinder Sharma of Zirakpur, the delivery staff opened shipments meant to be delivered at various places and replaced the products with duplicate items. This caused a loss of Rs 3.37 lakh to Flipkart.

The products included a Samsung Galaxy mobile handset and three Apple iPhones valued at Rs 3.37 lakh. The company fears more such cases could surface in due course.

Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta confirmed that a case under Sections 420, 406, 408 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the delivery staff of a private company following a complaint by a Zirakpur resident.

The complainant said firm manager Deepak, supervisor Rakesh, team leader Jaswant and the delivery staff were involved in the case.

