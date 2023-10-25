Flood-hit families in Mandi seek land for constructing houses

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 24

After getting financial aid from the state government, flood-affected families of Mandi district have urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to provide land for construction of houses. They said they had lost land to the monsoon fury.

Duni Chand, a flood-affected victim of Balichowki, said, “We are thankful to the CM, who has provided relief amount of over Rs 4 lakh to each affected family within a short period after the rain disaster in Mandi to construct new houses. Unfortunately, many families not only lost their houses but they lost their land as well. Now they have no land to construct a house despite government financial aid. I am one of such victim. I lost my house as well as land in the rain disaster. So, I request the CM to direct the DC to allot a piece of land to landless victims to construct houses,” he said.

Another affected victim Jai Singh of Padhar said, “Without land allotment, it will not be possible for me to start the construction of a house even after getting financial aid from the government. We are thankful to the CM for this financial assistance but urge him to direct the district administration to provide land for the construction.”

Construction not possible

