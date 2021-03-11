Floodgates of dams opened after rain

Solan, August 11
The Sirmaur administration today alerted residents to desist from going near rivers as their water level was rising, owing to the opening of floodgates of various dams.
Since heavy rain was registered in the area in the last 24 hours, the floodgates of the Jaton dam over the Giri river, the Koti dam over the Tons river and the Asan Barrage at Dakpathar over the Yamuna were opened. It has let in large quantities of waters in the three rivers.
“The water level in the rivers is continuously rising and venturing near the rivers could prove dangerous. Police teams have been deployed to ensure that no one indulged in any adventurism, and signposts have also been erected to warn people,” said Bir Bahadur, DSP, Paonta Sahib.
He added that divers were kept ready to launch rescue operations and a rope was erected to cordon off the area around the Yamuna at Paonta Sahib.
Meanwhile, 32 roads in six subdivisions (six in Nahan, four in Paonta Sahib, seven in Shillai, 10 in Sangrah and five in Pachhad) had been closed due to the heavy rain since last evening.
