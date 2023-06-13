Floriculture can raise farmers' income: Minister

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 12

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar today inaugurated the Parvatiya Krishak Mahasangam organised by CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University here.

He said that the university was playing an important role in the promotion of agriculture and animal husbandry in the hilly regions of the country. He added that the adoption of floriculture and fish farming could significantly improve the income of farmers.

The minister said, “The university should work to transfer new research work from laboratories to farmers’ fields. Farmers should be guided to grow other crops in addition to grains and slowly shift to organic farming.” He asked scientists to adopt new agricultural practices and technologies to improve production. Kishori Lal, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, also appreciated the efforts of the university.

Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary said that the agricultural fair was organised after 10 years.