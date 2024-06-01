Flour mill, house gutted in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 31

A fire broke out in a house in Poolan gram panchayat in the Bharmour subdivision on Friday morning, resulting in losses worth lakhs of rupees. Initial reports suggested that the fire was caused by a short-circuit, although the exact cause will be determined after a thorough investigation. Panchayat pradhan Anita Kapoor said the fire, which that erupted in the house of Jaisi Ram, gutted households goods, including a wool carding machine, a sawmill, a flour mill and other belongings. After Kapoor informed the subdivisional administration about the incident, Bharmour tehsildar Tej Singh, along with his team, visited the site to assess the damage. The administration has provided an immediate relief amount of Rs 15,000 to the affected family.

