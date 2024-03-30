Flower with power to boost health, economy

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 29

The pristine valleys of the trans-Giri areas in Sirmaur district are home to some of nature’s best secrets, and among them stands the miraculous burans tree.

The mesmerising redness of the buran — the rhododendron — the state flower of Himachal Pradesh, amidst the dense forests has become a sight to behold, drawing visitors to the region. The enchanting blooms can be witnessed in the dense forests of Nohradhar, Haripurdhar, Sangrah, Gattadhar and the highest peak of the district or outer Himalayas -- Churdhar, nestled in the high altitude areas of the trans-Giri region. Notably, the flower holds significance beyond Himachal Pradesh, being revered as the state tree of Uttarakhand and state flower of Nagaland, as well as the national flower of Nepal.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, burans flower is known for its medicinal properties.

With approximately 300 species of burans now in bloom across the mountains, the area is not only a visual delight but also a treasure trove of natural remedies.

The burans tree, which goes by botanical name Rhododendron arboreum, derives its name from the Greek words for “rosy red tree”, reflecting the enticing red-pink flowers blessed with the goodness of nature.

Loaded with health-enriching nutrients, burans flower juice is known for its ability to heal inflammation, liver ailments, arthritis pain, bronchitis and gout. Moreover, its consumption is linked to preventing the growth of several types of cancer, thanks to the presence of Quercetin and Rutin flavonoids. Additionally, squash and juice made from the flower are known for fixing insulin imbalance and healing skin, heart, and liver.

While the flower presents immense economic potential, particularly in creating employment opportunities for women engaged in activities like making and selling burans-based jams, this aspect remains largely untapped by the government. The valleys of trans-Giri area in Sirmaur district boast the highest concentration of burans trees, earning the distinction of being the largest burans valleys in the district.

Currently, the forests of the trans-Giri areas are ablaze with the vibrant red colour of burans flowers, making for approximately 40 per cent of the trees. Spread over nearly 50 square km, these valleys remain adorned with the blossoms of burans, infusing the air with the fragrance for nearly three months.

burans flower’s significance was elevated when it was discovered to possess strong antiviral properties during a study on rare and endangered plants in the Himalayas. A group of biologists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, and the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) observed that this Himalayan flowering tree had antiviral properties that could potentially be used as a remedy to treat cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 (Coronavirus).

Captivating tourists

Known for its magical flower with umpteen health benefits and an enticing taste, burans is currently captivating tourists and locals alike with its vibrant red blossoms coming into full bloom across the picturesque hills of the trans-Giri area

