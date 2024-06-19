Flying high, Ajay Kumar makes Mandi proud

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 18

Cadet Warrant Officer Ajay Kumar of Vallabh Government College, Mandi, brought laurels to the district by being commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force.

The prestigious rank was conferred upon him during a passing-out parade held at the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, on June 15. He will now serve in the Administration Branch of the Indian Air Force.

Cadet Warrant Officer Ajay Kumar underwent rigorous training at the academy from July 2023 to June 2024, culminating in his commissioning as Flying Officer.

His achievement marks a moment of pride not only for his family but also for the entire Himachal Pradesh Air Squadron (NCC), where he trained under the guidance of Flying Officer Dr Chaman.

Flying Officer Dr Chaman praised Flying Officer Ajay’s dedication and performance in the Air Force Joint Entrance Examination and the Service Selection Board.

Expressing his gratitude, Flying Officer Ajay acknowledged the pivotal role played by his mentors, including his grandfather Sepoy Purushottam Singh, who served in the Army.

He credited his success to their guidance, along with the support of his parents, teachers and the rigorous training he received at the NCC Air Wing.

“Ajay Kumar, who completed his Bachelor of Science from Vallabh Government College, Mandi, has been a standout performer throughout his academic and military journey. He holds a C certificate in NCC Air Wing with distinction. His participation in prestigious events such as the Republic Day Parade and the Prime Minister Rally in Delhi further underscores his dedication and prowess,” said Flying officer Dr Chaman.

The commissioning of Cadet Warrant Officer Ajay as Flying Officer has ignited a wave of enthusiasm among the officers and cadets of Himachal Pradesh Air Squadron (NCC).

Ajay Kumar’s father Sanjay Kumar is a Home Guard Constable with the Fire Department, while his mother is an Anganwadi worker.

“The passing out parade was presided over by the Indian Air Force Chief VR Chaudhary,” said Dr Chaman.

