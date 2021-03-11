‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction

Tribune News Service

Kullu, June 2

Manali now boasts of a ‘flying restaurant’. The newly opened restaurant will not only offer you the best dining experience, but will also let you ‘fly’. At a height of more than 160 feet, the restaurant is suspended in the air with the help of a crane. It has become an instant hit among the locals and tourists.

This is the 12th such restaurant in the country and first in the state.

FlyDining is a unique concept that provides a thrilling dining experience. Appetizers, lunches, dinners, games, events, press conferences - you name it - and it can be done in the sky.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur enjoyed having lunch at the restaurant here yesterday. He congratulated Daman Kapoor of Mandi for starting this new initiative in the state.

He said that it is an adventurous experience and such restaurants will be encouraged in Shimla and Dharamsala too.

#himachal tourism #Manali #Tourism