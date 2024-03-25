Focus on development instead of false promises: Jai Ram to CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 24

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hit out at CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and said he urges the CM to focus on the development of the state instead of lying.

In a press statement issued by Thakur, he said the condition of the Congress was very bad in the entire country. “Big leaders of the Congress are running away from contesting elections and same is the condition of the party in Himachal.

“This has happened due to the false guarantees that were made by the party during the 2022 Assembly elections,” he said.

Thakur said when the women ask for their money from the Congress workers and officials at the local level, they were not able to respond to their queries. Many officials have already distanced themselves from the party due to false guarantees and failure of the government.

“Recently, the MLAs who left the party in anger over the CM’s insolence also said that they were not able to answer the questions of their people regarding the false guarantees of the Congress and the CM was not even ready to listen to their plight,” he said.

Thakur said as soon as the elections were round the corner, the Congress government again came out with the fake forms of Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana without making any provision for it in the Budget, but the BJP exposed the fake guarantees of the Congress throughout the country.

