Focus on environment at snow carnival in Lahaul and Spiti

Mandi, March 27
The Ice and Snow Sports Carnival is being celebrated with great fervour at Barbog village in Lahaul and Spiti. The event started on March 25 and would conclude on April 1.
To give the message of environment conservation, residents of Lahaul are using clay cups and leaf plates for serving food to guests during the event.
Sonam Jangmo, a resident of the village, said “These cups and plates are eco-friendly. We were making efforts to encourage people in the entire district to use clay cups and leaf plates for serving food during functions to save the environment.”
“Apart from this, snow craft and archery competition is also a major attraction of the event,” another resident Prem Singh said. —
