Focus on increasing bank coverage, easy loans

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 28

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap today instructed all government and non-government banks to work towards connecting more people to the banking system and providing loans liberally.

While presiding over the district-level quarterly review and advisory committee meeting here today, the DC said, “This will ensure that the benefits of banking schemes reach the common people for which awareness campaigns must be organised.”

At this quarterly meeting, a review was done for providing benefits of the Central schemes to the people through banks in the district and appropriate instructions were also given to the banks.

The DC instructed the banks to prepare a platform for beneficiaries, who have started earning a good livelihood through loans and training, to ensure their experience could prove helpful to others. The DC asked the banks to provide special training to people associated with running homestays, trekking and tourist guide in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma said to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the maximum number of people, the banks should make people aware, provide them adequate support and try to provide timely loan to the applicants as per their eligibility.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, 2.07 lakh accounts have been opened in the district till March 31. There are 309 self-help groups in the district that have been linked with banking facilities with Rs 7.52 crore credit. It was stated that the deposit loan ratio had increased from 43.99 per cent to 44.09 per cent in this quarter.

Micro, small and medium enterprises have increased by 10.3 per cent this quarter. Apart from this, there has been a 2.46 per cent increase in education loan and 12.70 per cent increase in home loan. Mashobra segment has recorded the highest growth this quarter.

Leading District Bank Manager Bhima Dutta said 709 financial literacy camps were organised in the district during this period. “In the coming time, banks will run various programmes to create awareness among people so that the benefits of government schemes can be extended to as many people as possible,” he added.

He said a target had been set to reach the Central pension schemes to the people through these programmes. Officers of all leading banks of the district were present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla