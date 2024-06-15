Focus on pahadi culture at lakeside Saranahuli fair

Tribune News Service

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today, inaugurated the district-level Saranahuli fair at the revered Prashar Lake, the hallowed abode of sage Prashar in Mandi district. Amidst the tranquil surroundings, Thakur also laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of four schools in the Darang Assembly constituency — at Ghran, Deori, Baggi Katola and Kathog — which bore the brunt of the previous year’s torrential rains. A sum of Rs 17 crore has been earmarked for this.

A view of the Parashar lake amid the festivities of the fair on Friday. Tribune Photo: Jai Kumar

Detailing the allocation, Thakur disclosed that Rs 5.41 crore will be allocated for the reconstruction of Government Senior Secondary School Ghran, followed by Rs 4.24 crore for Deori school, Rs 3.87 crore for Baggi Katola’s school building, and Rs 3.53 crore for Kathog school. Emphasising an unwavering commitment, he assured that necessary funds for the reconstruction would be provided promptly to ensure timely completion of the projects.

Thakur also inaugurated the Swad school building, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. Additionally, he announced the immediate opening of a primary school in Kota Dhar, catering to the burgeoning educational needs of the region.

Highlighting the government’s swift response to natural calamities, Thakur noted the release of the first instalment for the reconstruction of all damaged schools, with Rs 3 crore allocated for the restoration of 17 primary schools ravaged by the rains last year. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Thakur affirmed the government’s focus on equitable development in remote areas, pledging rapid rehabilitation efforts.

Reflecting on the region’s rich cultural heritage, he highlighted the importance of Dev Sanskriti as the bedrock of Himachal Pradesh’s identity, expressing pride in the state’s legacy as a Tapabhoomi, steeped in spiritual heritage.

However, amid the celebration of cultural heritage and educational initiatives, Thakur did not shy away from political discourse, commenting on the recent electoral dynamics. Citing the decline of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral fortunes, he emphasised the BJP’s diminished seat count and heralded it as a testament to the public’s disillusionment with the party’s agendas.

Transitioning from politics to governance, Thakur outlined the government’s proactive measures in filling critical vacancies in educational institutions, underscoring the commitment to quality education. With the appointment of principals at 105 out of 150 colleges and 630 assistant principals, coupled with plans to fill over 1,200 vacant posts of school lecturers, Thakur affirmed the government’s resolve to bridge the gap between government and private schools.

Grateful for the support and collaboration, former Assembly Speaker Kaul Singh Thakur extended gratitude to Education Minister for inaugurating the fair and initiating the reconstruction of damaged school buildings in the Darang Assembly constituency.

Amidst the bustling activities, Minister also visited various departmental exhibitions, extending financial support to participating teams, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and collaboration.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries including former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sohan Lal Thakur, Fair Committee President SDM Om Kant Thakur, and Segli Panchayat Pradhan Bimla Devi, among others.

