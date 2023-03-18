 Focus on resource mobilisation: Himachal CM : The Tribune India

Focus on resource mobilisation: Himachal CM

90,000 jobs to be created in govt & pvt sectors this year | Quality public services to be ensured

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said despite the grave financial health of the state, the pace of development would not be impacted and thrust will be laid on resource mobilisation and resource generation.

The state’s budgetary resources had been adversely impacted due to discontinuation of GST compensation after June 2022. Instead of opening new institutions, the focus should be on quality public services as good government was an imperative for a welfare state.

Sukhu said, “There is no denying that the state is facing a severe fund crunch due to the policies of the previous government, which left a liability of Rs 10,000 crore on account of employees’ arrears and the debt burden has touched Rs 75,000 crore. Since the road ahead is tough, the thrust has to be on resource mobilisation and cutting down wasteful expenditure.”

10 guarantees to be honoured

Ten guarantees and promises made by the Congress before the Assembly elections will be honoured. The Congress Pratigya Patra will be adopted as a policy document. The Cabinet has paved the way for the restoration of the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh government employees. Sukhvinder Sukhu, CM

Boost for tourism sector: Creation of jobs is the top priority of the government and the tourism sector has been given a major boost in the Budget.

He expressed concern over fiscal mismanagement by the pervious BJP regime. He said the state’s budgetary resources had been adversely impacted due to the discontinuation of GST compensation after June 2022.

Sukhu said instead of opening new institutions, the focus should be on quality public services as good government was an imperative for a welfare state. “I am time and again making it amply clear that the Congress has come to power to change system so that the benefit of welfare schemes reaches the poorest of poor and there is inclusive development of every section of society,” he added.

He reiterated his commitment to honouring the 10 guarantees and promises made by the Congress before the Assembly elecions. He said that the Congress Pratigya Patra would be adopted as a policy document. “The Cabinet has paved the way for the restoration of the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh government employees,” he added.

Sukhu said, “The Cabinet has already passed a resolution urging the Centre to return Rs 8,000 crore deposited under the new pension scheme (NPS), as it is our commitment to the people of Himachal.” He added that women, too, would be provided Rs 1,500 monthly assistance in a phased manner.

He said, “Our endeavour is to make Himachal the first Green State of India and for this initiatives like switch over to e-vehicles, creation of green corridors and green hydrogen energy are being taken.” He added, “Himachal is endowed with abundant natural beauty and it is our duty to keep the environment pristine and clean. To achieve this goal, the only solution is the mantra of ‘Green energy state’, which will give a boost to tourism.”

He said, “Creation of jobs is our top priority and the tourism sector has been given a major boost in the Budget.” He added 90,000 jobs would be created in government and private sectors this year.

