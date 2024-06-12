Folk artiste felicitated by All India Radio

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

Dr Krishna Lal Sahgal, a prominent figure in Himachali folk music, has been conferred with the prestigious top-grade recognition by the All India Radio (AIR), New Delhi, in acknowledgment of his significant contributions to folk music.

He was honoured with the top-grade certificate for his noteworthy contributions to Himachali folk music at Swaranjali, an event organised recently by AIR in New Delhi. Dr Sahgal is the first artiste from the state to be awarded the certificate.

Hailing from Sirmaur district, Dr Sahgal cleared the folk music vocal examination from AIR Shimla in the year 1971. He has remained a leading figure in various musical gatherings organised by AIR and has had his folk songs broadcasted not only from Shimla but also from centres in Jalandhar, Jammu and Kashmir and Dharamsala.

The state government has bestowed upon him the Himachal Gaurav Award. He has also been conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his outstanding contributions to folk music.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla