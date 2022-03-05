Folk singer enthralls

Mandi, March 4
Himachali folk singer Inder Jeet Singh enthralled the audience with his melodious voice on the second cultural night of Mahashivratri fair in Mandi. He sang several famous Pahari songs, like Ladi Shauniye, Pakhli Manu, Tirchhi Najren, Solma and others. —
