Folk singer Kuldeep enthrals audience

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 7

Folk singer Kuldeep Sharma enthralled the audience on the second cultural night of Holi Utsav at Sujanpur yesterday. Kuldeep started his performance with his popular song “Ina chhoruan jo samjhai lo, ande jande seeti marde” and he continued till late night. Earlier, local folk singers and dancers entertained the audience.

MLA Rajender Rana was the chief guest on the occasion. He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was working for all-round development of the state. He said opening the divisions of IPH Department and electricity board would boost development in the Sujanpur constituency.