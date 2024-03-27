Folk singers enthral audience at Sujanpur

Hamirpur, March 26
Himachali folk singers Ishant Bhardwaj and Vicky Chauhan enthralled audience on Holi Utsav at Sujanpur on third cultural evening yesterday. The district administration also provided platform to young and budding artistes on the occasion who performed various activities.
Earlier, Justice Chandar Bhushan Barovalia, Lokayukta of HP, inaugurated third cultural evening of Holi Utsav. He was honoured with a model of historical Narvdeshvar temple of Sujanpur by Deputy Aommissioner Amarjit Singh.
