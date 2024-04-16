Follow rules or face action, Lahaul and Spiti police tell bikers

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 15

With tourist season picking up in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, the district police have quite a task at hand in regulating traffic and checking unruly motorcyclists.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary today said the District Police have challaned motorcyclists for disobeying traffic rules under the Contravention Section of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“The police appeal to public to obey traffic rules. The objective of the District Police is not to hurt the sentiments of any particular person or religion. Putting flags on moving vehicles can put yours and others life at risk,” he said.

The SP added that, “A police checkpost at Darcha on Manali-Leh highway in Lahaul and Spiti has been opened yesterday, representing an integral part of our firm commitment to successful rescue operations, strengthen security measures and maintain law and order in the district.”

The Darcha checkpost had been established with the aim of increasing vigilance and peace during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and Assembly byelections and to ensure the safety and careful checking of vehicles and pedestrians passing through this important corridor, the police officer said.

He said ahead of the elections, the police were holding nakas in sensitive areas to check vehicles in order to ensure security and instill confidence among people.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi