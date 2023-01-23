Follow teachings of Guru Ravidas: Governor

Our Correspondent

Una, January 22

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today said that Guru Ravidas did not belong to any one community and that his teachings were meant for the entire humanity.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of “Jod Mela” at Guru Ravidas Temple, Santoshgarh, Una, he called upon the people to follow the teachings of Guru Ravidas to build a discrimination-free society.

The mela is organised every year to commemorate the struggle by the followers of Guru Ravidas to construct the temple at the present location.

The Governor lauded the efforts of all those who struggled for ushering in social harmony and contributed towards the construction of the temple. He said some forces worked towards dividing the society, but the “teachings of our spiritual leaders helped us defeat the designs of those evil forces”.

The Governor also honoured persons associated with the construction of the temple. Former Garhshankar MLA late Shingara Ram Sahungda, founder of Sri Ravidas Jod Mela, was also remembered and his family members were honoured.

Shri Guru Ravidas Jod Mela Committee president Balwant Singh welcomed the Governor. Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti, DC Raghav Sharma, Aad Dharam Mission national president Sant Hira Das, coordinator of the mela committee Balbir Bagga and Shri Guru Ravidas Dharmik Sabha president Balveer Singh were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Governor attended the annual function of Cambridge International School, Dhussara village, as its chief guest. Ram D Raina, Director, Cambridge International school, Pune, welcomed the Governor on the occasion and briefed him about the activities of the school.

The Governor said the new National Education Policy would provide a positive direction to the education sector. He urged the school management to hold a comprehensive discussion on the policy for which experts from the education sector should be invited. The Governor also inaugurated the newly constructed building of the school. Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Singh was also present on the occasion.