Followers take to social media to wish Dalai Lama good health

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 3

The Dalai Lama’s followers across the world have taken to social media to express concern over his health and offer good wishes to him. The Dalai Lama did not preside over teachings at the main Tibetan temple in Dharamsala scheduled from October 2 to 4. The teachings were scheduled at the request of a group of Buddhists from Taiwan.

As per a communication circulated by the office of the Dalai Lama, he did not preside over the teachings on the advice of his personal physicians, as he was suffering from persistent cold.

The Dalai Lama’s followers have expressed concern over his health and sent prayers for his early recovery. The Dalai Lama, who has repeatedly faced questions regarding his reincarnation, has allayed fears of his followers and assured them that he will live beyond 100 years.

The Dalai Lama had undertaken a month-long tour of Ladakh recently. He was also scheduled to visit Sikkim from October 10 to 14 on the request of the state government. He is scheduled to give two days’ teachings in Sikkim. He is also scheduled to visit a monastery in West Bengal on October 15.

The Dalai Lama gave up his temporal authority as the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile in 2011 and handed it over to the elected government.

